Is the Key to Parenting... Dad Jokes?

Could the secret to better parenting be as simple as a good ol' dad joke? A recent study suggests that humour might just be the magic ingredient to effective parenting. Yes, those cringe-worthy puns and playful antics might be doing more than just making your kids roll their eyes—they could be helping you raise resilient, happy little humans.

A whopping 72% of parents believe humour is a powerful parenting tool. Most say they already use it or plan to, and for good reason! The benefits far outweigh any potential downsides. After all, we're not talking about mastering the art of stand-up comedy—just bringing a little laughter into the chaos of parenting.

Interestingly, 70% of parents admit they’d be down for a course on how to better incorporate humour into their parenting routine. It seems like there’s a growing desire to learn how to keep things light and fun, even when the going gets tough.

And it pays off! Adults who grew up with parents who used humour are more likely to say they have a strong relationship with their folks today. They also feel like their parents did a solid job raising them, which speaks volumes.

The research hints that parental humour might be the secret sauce in fostering cognitive flexibility, reducing stress, and encouraging creative problem-solving and resilience in both parents and kids. So, the next time you’re faced with a stressful situation, maybe toss in a dad joke or two—it could do wonders!