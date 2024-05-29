PARIS HILTON AND NICOLE RICHIE TEAMING UP AGAIN FOR NEW REALITY SERIES

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting for a new reality series on Peacock, more than two decades after launching the era of reality TV with their classic show, The Simple Life. The Simple Life first premiered on Fox in 2003; the show later moved to E! and concluded in 2007.

Hilton, 43, and Richie, 42, shared a teaser for their Peacock reality show, showing a TV screen filled with static as Hilton and Richie’s voices are heard in the background. The caption reads: “New era. Same besties. Coming soon to Peacock.” Paris and Nicole can be heard singing through a static television in the accompanying video — a reference to a popular gag from their former reality series.

Hilton and Richie sparked speculation about a reunion last week after they shared a collage of photos from throughout their friendship, along with a caption reading: “From Day 1: Sill and Bill.”