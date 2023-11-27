Paris Hilton Announces Second Child!

Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her baby girl, London. She’s sticking to a GEOGRAPHICAL theme. London joins brother Phoenix, who was born via surrogate in January.

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have welcomed their second child together…

Hilton took to her Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a photo of a pink onesie with the word London embroidered on it, appearing to reveal the baby’s name. The photo also shows a pair of pink sunglasses with heart-shaped lenses and a crocheted bunny.

Hilton and Reum, who married in November 2021, welcomed their son Phoenix in January.