Parks In Philly Have Installed High-Pitched Sound Machines To Keep Teenagers Out At Night

Some parks in Philadelphia have been installing sound machines that play a high-pitched sound all night. The goal is to keep teenagers out of the parks at night. Older people can’t hear the sounds but those young teenaged ears can and they HATE it.

But some people are criticizing the city for putting the noise machines in their parks, saying it discriminates against teenagers.

The city has already got them in 30 parks and they cost $5,000.

(You can hear the audio at MovingSoundTech.com on the lower right hand of the screen. And yes, if you don’t hear anything, that means you’re old.)

More