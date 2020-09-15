Paul Rudd And Andrew Cuomo Wants Millennials To Wear Masks In New PSA!
“Caring about other people is the new not caring about other people,” he jokes.
Check out new PSA urging the younger generations to take this pandemic seriously!
In the new and very funny PSA, Rudd urges millennials to wear their masks so they can continue to “go to bars, drink, hook up, and do our Tik Toks.”
He says that the CDC-recommended face coverings “protect you and your dank squad” and shares that following guidelines are one way to seem cool.
Check it out!
Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020