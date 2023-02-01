Paul Rudd’s secret to looking young is getting eight hours of sleep. He also watches what he eats and does cardio every morning after having a cup of coffee. Sounds easy enough!

He’s 53 and doesn’t look a day over 40!

Men’s Health Magazine wanted to know the secret to Ant-Man’s youthfulness! Paul says, diet, weights and cardio also contribute to his youthfulness!

The former People’s Sexiest Man Alive told the outlet that people often expect his ‘secret’ to be related to a restrictive diet or intense, top-secret workout regimen.

Although he is dedicated to daily cardio and a minimum of three days of weight lifting, Rudd believes that the ‘most important part of training is sleep.

Later, Rudd gave the outlet a glimpse at his daily routine which begins with coffee and cardio on an empty stomach — something he said he ‘never would’ve done’ before signing on to play the Marvel superhero, Ant-Man.

Rudd’s diet is simple and consistent. He told Men’s Health that he eats eggs daily, incorporates salmon into most meals and likes his protein shakes with just a blend of protein powder and water.

Rudd has been busy promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is set to hit theatres on February 17.