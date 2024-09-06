Paula Abdul Cancels Canadian Tour – Here's What Happened

If you were hoping to relive some ‘90s nostalgia with Paula Abdul this fall, we’ve got some disappointing news. The pop icon, known for her chart-topping hits like Opposites Attract, Straight Up, and Cold Hearted, has officially cancelled her Canadian tour.

Abdul was scheduled to take the stage in Thunder Bay at the Community Auditorium on October 15, alongside fellow '80s and '90s legends Tiffany and Taylor Dayne. Her tour was also set to hit Regina and Saskatoon this fall.

However, the pop star took to Twitter last night to break the news. Citing “some injuries” she recently sustained, Abdul shared that while she’s been receiving targeted injections to help with the pain, the demands of a full tour were simply too much.

“In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story,” she posted, expressing deep regret to her fans.

Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time.



With all my love and gratitude,

— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) September 5, 2024

In the heartfelt message, Abdul apologized and said it “truly breaks (her) heart” to have to cancel her Canadian tour, but she promised to return stronger and better.

For those who purchased tickets, refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

While this news is a blow for fans who were looking forward to a throw-back concert, we can all hope for a healthier and stronger Paula Abdul in the future!