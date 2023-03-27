Peanut Butter is Considered a liquid, According to The TSA!

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says Peanut Butter is now classified as a “liquid.”

This means if you can’t live without your Skippy while on vacation, you better be prepared to adjust your habit.

TSA says you can now only bring it in your carry-on if it’s 3.4oz or less. The TSA took to Twitter to explain why “you may not be nuts about it.”

You may not be nuts about it, but TSA considers your PB a liquid. In carry-on, it needs to be 3.4oz or less. Make sure all your travel-sized liquids fit in one quart-sized bag. #PeanutButter pic.twitter.com/4RzDv3Up7B — TSA (@TSA) March 21, 2023

Other spreads that are now considered a liquid include creamy dips, hummus, jams and jelly.

While you may think this is nuts, Last December, a man from Rhode Island was arrested at JFK airport in New York after he had tried to smuggle a disassembled gun inside a jar of Jif peanut butter.

The TSA told The Post that officials had found parts of the .22 calibre semi-automatic gun wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside two jars of peanut butter.

They found it in his checked baggage.