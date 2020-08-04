People Are Littering More Than Ever at Provincial Parks

Littering is a growing problem at Ontario Provincial Park beach locations.

Littering is on the rise. In many parks, trash is being left on the beach faster than our staff can clean it up. Practice “leave no trace,” and do not leave anything on the beach. https://t.co/OM4huAHcSD pic.twitter.com/4K6X8gorud — Ontario Parks (@OntarioParks) August 1, 2020

The beach basics should be common knowledge but Ontario Parks has been forced to release a reminder.

1. Put all trash into designated receptacles, and please take larger items home

Littering is on the rise. In many parks, trash is being left on the beach faster than our staff can clean it up.

We know you can do better, Ontario.

Practice “leave no trace,” and do not leave anything on the beach. This includes:

broken toys, tents, and beach chairs

food wrappers and containers

cigarette butts

diapers (they do not decompose, even when thrown in bushes)

If you don’t appreciate people leaving garbage in your backyard, don’t leave it here!

Ontario Parks were forced to have a late start to opening for the camping season. Once reservations were permitted, the demand was huge and Parks filled up fast.

The unusually late start has also resulted in less park wardens and staff than usual at some Provincial Parks.