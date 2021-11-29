Listen Live

NEARLY 80% OF PEOPLE DON’T OWN COLOURFUL CLOTHING?

Do you have a boring closet?

By Kool Style

Do you know how they say that most fashion is just derivative of a previous time?  

 

 

 

Well, as we’re revisiting the decades, like the ’60, the ’70s, and the ’80s, why don’t we also bring the colour along?

 

In a new survey, 79% of people say their wardrobes are “full of black, grey, and beige.”

 

 

 

Maybe the boring colours are associated with work and “business casual” because the colours people want to wear MORE are red, green and purple.  

 

 

 

But about 25% of people say they’re worried those colours “won’t suit them.” 36% of adults say they will purposely wear bright outfits to boost their mood.

