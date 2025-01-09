Why So Many People Are Embracing Hibernation Mode This January

It’s official: January is the new season for hibernation.

According to a recent study, nearly half (49%) of people are planning to take it easy this month, scaling back on socializing, cutting down on expenses, and generally slowing down after the chaos of the 2024 holiday season.

With the energy of the new year still buzzing, many are opting for a quieter start to 2025.

Reflecting on 2024: A Year of Missed Goals

When asked to reflect on 2024, more than half of respondents (54%) felt like the year “got away” from them, with many saying they didn't quite meet their personal goals. An overwhelming 89% admitted they didn’t accomplish everything they set out to achieve in the previous year.

As for those resolutions that didn’t quite make it across the finish line? The most common were:

Not saving enough money (51%)

(51%) Not getting fit and active enough (38%)

(38%) Not travelling as much as planned (32%)

(32%) Not being mindful enough about spending (31%)

This sense of unfinished business is clearly prompting a shift in mindset for 2025.

Taking It Slow in 2025: The Rise of 'Slow Living'

Looking ahead, it seems people are determined to take a more intentional approach to life. A significant 55% of survey respondents are planning to adopt a "slow living" approach, meaning they'll focus on simplifying their lives and reducing the pace at which they move through the year.

On average, these individuals are planning to slow down their lifestyles by 33%—which sounds like a much-needed reset.

Dry January & "No Buy" Challenges: A Fresh Start

In line with this slower pace, a growing number of people are embracing January as a month of minimalism and mindfulness. About 44% of those surveyed plan to take part in Dry January, saying no to alcohol for the month.

Another 44% are committing to a "no buy" challenge, focusing only on essential purchases and cutting out unnecessary spending.

While it’s still early days in the new year, it’s clear that many are prioritizing mental clarity, financial health, and self-care as they step into 2025.

Whether it’s hibernating in a literal or metaphorical sense, people are ready to hit the reset button and take a more balanced approach to their lives.

Are you jumping on the “hibernate in January” bandwagon? Or maybe trying something else to make 2025 your best year yet? Let us know how you’re embracing the slow-living trend!