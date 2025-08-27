People Are Now Exercising on All Fours… and No, It’s Not Just for Furries 🐾💪

Move over, hot yoga and goat yoga — the newest fitness craze has people running, crawling, and leaping on all fours like wild animals. It’s called quadrobics, and apparently, it can give you abs of steel.

The trend, which started with therians (a community of people who identify as animals), has now crawled its way onto social media feeds everywhere.

Think bear crawls, cat leaps, and yes — sometimes furry masks and tails. So if you see someone in the park galloping past you like a Labrador on espresso, don’t panic. They’re not late for Comic-Con, they’re working out.

Why People Swear By It

One therian explains that quadrobics can:

Boost body awareness 🧘‍♂️

Reduce stress 🌿

Build confidence in movement 💪

And let’s be honest… give you the six-pack your plank routine never delivered.

Plus, there’s a playful vibe to it — you have to be fully present while bounding around on all fours. Kind of like mindfulness, but with more risk of grass stains.

The Takeaway

Whether you think it’s fitness genius or just “paw-sitively” bizarre, quadrobics is officially trending.

So if your gym buddy cancels, you can always grab your dog, head to the park, and embrace your inner golden retriever. Just maybe leave the tail accessory at home… unless you’re really committed. 🐕🏃‍♂️