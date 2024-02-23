2 In 5 Find It Easier To Compromise With Their Cat Than Other People!

According to new research, the average person makes three compromises per day-adding up to over 92 per month…

A recent survey of 2,000 cat owners revealed that 44% of respondents have even said goodbye to a relationship — whether platonic or romantic — due to a lack of compromise.

And while almost two-thirds (64%) are actively working on how to compromise, seven in 10 of those who live with others wouldn’t even give up being able to sit in their favourite spot on the couch in exchange for a more peaceful relationship.

Those who live with someone else have disagreements about household cleaning duties nearly every four days.

Along with studying human relationships, the survey also investigated the cat-human bond and found that although cats are famous for their moods, they’re easier to get along with than people.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by PetSafe, revealed that almost half (44%) of cat owners find it easier to compromise with their cats than with the adults in their lives.

Still, cat owners agree, “There’s nothing I won’t sacrifice for my pet.” Having said that; cat owners hate cleaning the litter box and would rather do other dreaded things instead:

Like:

Watch TV commercials, take a spam call, and stub their toe…