People Magazine’s: People of the Year 2022

“People” magazine announced their People of the Year, based on the work they’ve done in 2022. They are Matthew McConaughey, “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Hudson, and Mila Kunis.

All four celebrities deserve all the recognition in the world for their efforts this year!



When Matthew McConaughey’s hometown was devastated by a mass shooting last May, he and his wife Camila quickly returned to Uvalde. The power couple began talking to the victim’s families and took his power of celebrity to Washington D.C. to urge gun reforms. One month later Congress passed historic federal gun legislation.



Emmy winner Quinta Brunson created Abbott Elementary because she wanted a show that would bridge generational divides, that would get her and her parents and grandparents laughing at the same jokes.

With her new talk show, Jennifer Hudson made it her mission “to create a platform for everyone, just so we all have a place to feel included,” she says. It’s so simple yet important — and the show launch comes on the heels of her incredible year, in which she became, at 41, the youngest woman ever to achieve EGOT status (that’s an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine and knew she had to help. To date, she’s raised $37 million for refugees in need.