People Are Sick of Seeing Pets Everywhere 🐶🙅‍♀️

We love our pets. We buy them birthday presents, let them sleep in our beds and occasionally spend more money on their haircuts than our own.

But according to a new survey, people are starting to say:

“I love your dog... but why is he at Costco?”

A survey of 2,000 Americans by Talker Research found there are plenty of places where people would rather not encounter someone else's pet.

And topping the list? Restaurants. Nearly half of those surveyed, 48 per cent, said they'd be irritated to see a pet while they're eating. Nobody wants a Golden Retriever staring into their soul while they're trying to eat chicken wings.

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Where People DON'T Want Your Pet

The top 10 places people would rather remain pet-free are:

Restaurants: 48% Grocery stores: 45% Doctor's offices and hospitals: 39% Coffee shops: 32% Workplaces and offices: 29% Airplanes: 27% Arenas and stadiums: 26% Public transit: 22% Hotels: 18% Public beaches: 18%

Grocery stores coming in at number two makes sense. Your Labradoodle doesn't need to inspect the rotisserie chickens.

And 32 per cent don't want pets in coffee shops, which could be disappointing news for anyone who thought ordering a Puppuccino officially made their dog a Starbucks customer.

Even workplaces made the list.

Sure, an office dog sounds adorable until you're trying to explain quarterly projections while Kevin's French Bulldog is licking your ankle.

The survey also found that older Americans were generally less tolerant of pets in public places than younger adults.