Why Do So Many People Spend the Holidays at the Movies?

The week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day sees thousands of people flocking to the cinemas every year. For many, it’s become a tradition as sacred as putting up the tree or sipping eggnog. But how did the holidays and moviegoing become such a perfect match? The answer lies in a mix of history, practicality, and a little Christmas magic.

The Perfect Time for a Blockbuster

Let’s face it—by the time Christmas rolls around, kids are off school, adults have some free time, and the family reunion might be teetering on the edge of “too much togetherness.” Add to that the allure of new movies that have been hyped up for months, and you’ve got the perfect excuse to escape to the cinema.

Movie theatres are also one of the few places reliably open on Christmas Day, offering a sanctuary for those who celebrate and those who don’t. Whether you're seeking entertainment, an escape from relatives, or just something fun to do, the cinema is ready to welcome you with open arms (and popcorn).

A Christmas Tradition Born on the Big Screen

It wasn’t always this way. Christmas used to be seen as a day strictly reserved for family time at home. But the late 1940s brought a major shift, thanks to a little risk-taking by Hollywood studios.

Back then, television was becoming the go-to form of entertainment, and movie theatres were struggling to fill seats. That’s when Paramount Pictures took a gamble by releasing Road to Rio—a comedy starring Bing Crosby and Bob Hope—on Christmas Day in 1947.

The result? A massive hit. Moviegoers showed up in droves, defying expectations and kickstarting a new tradition of Christmas movie releases. Since then, heading to the cinema during the holidays has become a hallmark of the season.

Not Just Holiday Movies Anymore

Interestingly, most of the movies hitting theatres during Christmas these days aren’t even holiday-themed. Those festive flicks usually drop earlier in the season or head straight to streaming. For example, Red One hit theatres in November, while Nutcrackers and Hot Frosty debuted on Hulu and Netflix, respectively.

Instead, the holiday season now serves as a launchpad for films with broad appeal or those aiming for awards season buzz. With the Oscars just a few months away, studios use the holidays to release prestige projects alongside family-friendly blockbusters, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

So, whether it’s tradition, boredom, or just a good excuse to sneak out for a couple of hours, the magic of movies has firmly cemented its place in our holiday plans. And honestly, what better way to cap off the season than with some popcorn, a great story, and a little big-screen magic?