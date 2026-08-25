ONE IN 10 PEOPLE USE THEIR OVEN FOR STORAGE 🏠🧹

If you've ever looked around your house and thought... “Where did all this STUFF come from?”

You're not alone.

IKEA released a report about household clutter, and it turns out many of us aren't actually getting rid of things.

RELATED: IKEA Canada invests over $80M to reduce prices on over a thousand products

We're just moving them around until company leaves.

For starters, 38 per cent of people admit to staging a “silent protest” over household mess.

That's when you see something sitting where it doesn't belong and deliberately leave it there, hoping somebody else will eventually deal with it.

Parents know this game. There's been an empty Gatorade bottle sitting on the stairs for three days.

I'm not touching it. At this point, it's not garbage. It's a psychological experiment.

Here are some other findings:

24 per cent say the kitchen counter is the hardest place to keep clutter-free.

Of course it is.

The kitchen counter is where mail, keys, sunglasses, water bottles, Amazon packages and one random screw nobody recognizes go to retire.

Then there's this:

10 per cent of people use their OVEN for storage.

Pots. Pans. Baking sheets.

Which is perfectly fine...

Until someone preheats the oven.

"Why does the house smell weird?"

“BECAUSE YOU'RE BAKING THE FRYING PAN, KEVIN.”

Another 59 per cent say they prefer a “lived-in” home over a minimalist one.

“Lived-in.”

That's a lovely phrase.

I'm going to start using that instead of:

“Don't open that closet or you'll die.”

And 82 per cent keep things purely for sentimental reasons, even if they rarely use them.

Yes, I need this concert ticket from 1997.

No, I cannot explain why.

It has memories.

Then we've got 10 per cent who have actually cancelled plans because their house was too messy, while 34 per cent perform what researchers call the “clutter shuffle” before guests arrive.

You know the clutter shuffle.

Someone texts:

“We're five minutes away!”

And suddenly you're sweeping everything off the counter into a laundry basket and hiding it in your bedroom.

That's not cleaning.

That's relocating the crime scene.

And finally, 68 per cent of homes have an “everything drawer” or box filled with stuff that doesn't have another home.

Batteries. Tape. Takeout menus. A key that opens... something.

And approximately 47 charging cables for devices that haven't existed since 2012.

In fact, 54 per cent of Boomer men admit they're hanging onto cables for electronics they don't even own anymore.

And you KNOW why:

“Don't throw that out. We might need it someday.”

Sir.

It's a charger for a BlackBerry Curve.

Let it go.