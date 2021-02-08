PEOPLE WHO GAIN WEIGHT AS THEY AGE LIVE LONGER

New research from The Ohio State University claims that adults who put on weight as they get older will actually live longer.

If you’re a little overweight, you’re more likely to live past 80 compared to those who remain slim.

However, those who started adulthood obese and continued to gain weight had a higher mortality rate.

They say that those who entered adulthood at a normal weight and then slowly added more as they aged lived longer than adults who stayed normal weight throughout adulthood. We’re in.

Pass the chips, please!

More