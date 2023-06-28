Pepsi Launches Cola-Infused Ketchup

But it’s only for the 4th of July at Four Major League Ball Parks

Pepsi likes its mash-ups. Remember the Pepsi-infused pepperoni and the Peeps-flavoured Pepsi?

As part of its #BetterWithPepsi campaign, the cola maker decided to take things a step beyond suggesting hot dog lovers crack – or twist – open a bottle of Pepsi with their munchies.

Pepsi teamed up again with the Culinary Institute of America, which assisted with the Pepsi pepperoni, to create a ketchup with Pepsi as an ingredient, letting you literally put Pepsi on your hot dog and not just wash it down with a Pepsi.

Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi pic.twitter.com/7YQJdoAcTW — Pepsi (@pepsi) June 27, 2023

Where can you try Pepsi Colachup?

Baseball fans can try the Pepsi-infused ketchup on July 4 at the home fields of four Major League Baseball teams –the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees: