Pepsi Launches Cola-Infused Ketchup
Americans Sure Know How To Celebrate!
But it’s only for the 4th of July at Four Major League Ball Parks
Pepsi likes its mash-ups. Remember the Pepsi-infused pepperoni and the Peeps-flavoured Pepsi?
As part of its #BetterWithPepsi campaign, the cola maker decided to take things a step beyond suggesting hot dog lovers crack – or twist – open a bottle of Pepsi with their munchies.
Pepsi teamed up again with the Culinary Institute of America, which assisted with the Pepsi pepperoni, to create a ketchup with Pepsi as an ingredient, letting you literally put Pepsi on your hot dog and not just wash it down with a Pepsi.
Where can you try Pepsi Colachup?
Baseball fans can try the Pepsi-infused ketchup on July 4 at the home fields of four Major League Baseball teams –the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees:
- Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ; Section 130/131
- Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY; Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required)
- Target Field, Minneapolis, MN; Section 113
- Comerica Park, Detroit, MI; Section 139