Pepsi Launches Cola-Infused Ketchup

Americans Sure Know How To Celebrate!

By Kool Eats

But it’s only for the 4th of July at Four Major League Ball Parks

Pepsi likes its mash-ups.  Remember the Pepsi-infused pepperoni and the Peeps-flavoured Pepsi?

As part of its #BetterWithPepsi campaign, the cola maker decided to take things a step beyond suggesting hot dog lovers crack – or twist – open a bottle of Pepsi with their munchies. 

Pepsi teamed up again with the Culinary Institute of America, which assisted with the Pepsi pepperoni, to create a ketchup with Pepsi as an ingredient, letting you literally put Pepsi on your hot dog and not just wash it down with a Pepsi.

Where can you try Pepsi Colachup?

Baseball fans can try the Pepsi-infused ketchup on July 4 at the home fields of four Major League Baseball teams –the Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees:

  • Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ; Section 130/131
  • Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY; Pepsi Lounge (Pepsi Lounge Ticket Required)
  • Target Field, Minneapolis, MN; Section 113
  • Comerica Park, Detroit, MI; Section 139

