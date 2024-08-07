Dolce & Gabbana's New Perfume for Dogs: Fefé

Got a fancy pooch that loves the finer things in life? They’ll want to hear about this! Dolce & Gabbana has just launched a new perfume for dogs called “Fefé,” named after co-founder Domenico Dolce’s beloved pup.

A Scent Tailored for Canine Connoisseurs

This isn't just any doggie perfume. Fefé has been approved by vets and is said to last all day, with dogs reportedly enjoying the scent. According to Dolce & Gabbana’s website, Fefé is described as an “olfactory masterpiece” featuring the cocooning and warm notes of ylang (ee-long), the clean and enveloping touch of musk, and the woody, creamy undertones of sandalwood. Fancy, right?

Related: Why Do Dogs Spin In Circles Before They Poop!

Not Just a Pretty Smell

As you’d expect, this level of luxury doesn’t come cheap. A three-and-a-half-ounce bottle of Fefé costs just over $100. Part of the reason for the hefty price tag is the 24-karat gold-plated logo on the front. But that’s not all – it also comes with a free Dolce & Gabbana dog collar and a personalized name tag. Talk about pampering your pup!

Performance and Safety

Safe Pet Cosmetics Certified

Approved by Vets

Enjoyed by Dogs

Safety Tested

100% of pet owners agree the fragrance is well-accepted by their dog

100% of pet owners agree the product is delicate

90% of pet owners agree the scent lasts all-day

So, if your furry friend loves the luxurious life and you’re ready to splurge, Dolce & Gabbana’s Fefé might just be the perfect addition to their grooming routine. Your dog will smell as good as they look, turning heads at the dog park and beyond!