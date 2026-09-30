THE AVERAGE PERSON DROPS THEIR FIRST CURSE WORD AT 10:54 A.M.

How long after waking up do you make it before dropping your first swear word of the day?

According to one report, the average person holds it together until exactly 10:54 a.m.

Which seems impressive. Some of us have already sworn at the alarm clock, the weather, our hair and the person driving 82 in the passing lane by then.

And about one in four people don't even make it to 9 a.m. Those are my people.

RELATED: The Science Behind Swearing: More Than Just Foul Language

The report looked at everyday stress and found some of the biggest sources of frustration include money worries, lack of sleep, health concerns and work.

So basically:Being awake.

People are even stressed about things largely outside their control, including the environment and the national deficit.

Apparently we're waking up thinking:

“Good morning! I wonder how the national debt is doing?”

Overall, the average person reportedly experiences about 1,205 stressful events every year.

That's roughly 100 stressful moments a month, or more than three every single day.

And swearing is one way we let some of that frustration out. Although I'd argue three stressful events a day feels low.

I've experienced three stressful events trying to get the fitted sheet back on the bed.