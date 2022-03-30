The Majority Of People Wants A Pet-Friendly Office!

Over two-thirds of pet owners have searched for a more flexible job to devote more time to their fur pals. A recent survey of 2,000 employed pet owners found that 71% have made a significant life change because of their pets.

And six in 10 have previously left a job because they were forced to return to an office that wasn’t pet-friendly. Results also found that seven in 10 are willing to accept a pay cut if it means they can bring their pet to work.

The past two years have been “ruff” for many and that’s why so many people say they would benefit from a pet-friendly work environment!

Almost half of the respondents said their pets have improved their productivity at work, including more than half of both cat and dog owners.

People’s pets have also transformed their workdays, with cats and dogs both giving their humans a sense of comfort. Many workplaces are responding to pet parents’ needs and 42% report that their offices stock pet supplies such as bowls and poop bags.

Eight in 10 said spending time with their pet boosts their mental health, and the same amount also noted they feel less workplace anxiety when their pet is present.

Related: Your Pets May Suffer Extreme Anxiety Not having You Around As Much…

TOP LIFE CHANGES PEOPLE MAKE FOR PETS

Getting more active – 44%

Moving somewhere with more room for pets – 44%

Moving somewhere pet-friendly – 41%

Changing work schedules – 39%

Starting or ending a relationship – 35%

Buying a car – 32%

Choosing whether or not to have kids – 32%

Moving to another city or region – 32%

Changing jobs – 31%