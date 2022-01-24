Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Bought A Staten Island Ferry

The SNL stars bought a decommissioned ferry boat at an auction with their business partner for $280,000 reportedly.

According to the Department of Transportation, the ship was taken out of service last August after two of its motors failed. The ship can’t travel under its own power.

The trio intends to turn it into a floating event space…

In what really sounds like the concept of a sketch on the show. So on Saturday’s episode, they turned it into exactly that on “Weekend Update” — though Davidson could barely get through the segment without cracking up.

“Windowless Van Of The Sea”

Guy Who Just Bought a Boat (and Two Guys Who Just Bought a Ferry)




