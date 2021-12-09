Pete Davidson Was Googled A Lot In 2021
There is something about the SNL star!
Pete Davidson made Google’s top global search trends for 2021. He’s the second most searched actor, right after Alec Baldwin.
The embattled star was also this year’s most-searched person in the entire world.
On the interview show, “Hot Ones,” he said paparazzi have followed him ever since he dated Ariana Grande.
Now, he’s dating Kim Kardashian. Keep climbing, Pete! We’re all rooting for you!