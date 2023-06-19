PETE DAVIDSON CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING

“Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson has been charged with one misdemeanour count of reckless driving after authorities said he crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home back in March.

According to news outlets, the crash occurred in the late night hours of March 4 in a residential neighbourhood. Beverly Hills police confirmed that Davidson’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was also in the vehicle and that Davidson had struck a fire hydrant in the crash.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charges, without elaborating on details: “We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the statement read. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.” A reckless driving charge can carry a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine in Los Angeles.