PETE DAVIDSON CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING
AFTER CRASH IN BEVERLY HILLS IN MARCH
“Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson has been charged with one misdemeanour count of reckless driving after authorities said he crashed a car into a Beverly Hills home back in March.
According to news outlets, the crash occurred in the late night hours of March 4 in a residential neighbourhood. Beverly Hills police confirmed that Davidson’s girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was also in the vehicle and that Davidson had struck a fire hydrant in the crash.
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charges, without elaborating on details: “We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the statement read. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.” A reckless driving charge can carry a sentence of up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine in Los Angeles.