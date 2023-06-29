Pete Davidson Is Back In Rehab

According to reports Pete is back in rehab with borderline personality disorder and PTSD

Pete has been very open about spending years battling depression, and is said to be getting treatment after struggling with his mental health.

Sources also told Page Six the ‘Saturday Night Live’ actor is being treated at the same Pennsylvania facility where his close friend John Mulaney, sought help for drink and drugs issues.

An insider said: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.

Pete has continued to struggle with the loss of his father, a firefighter who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

He’s had a tough couple of months. Pete was charged this month with one count of reckless driving after smashing his car into a Beverly Hills Home. That home had to be demolished as a result.

Pete also made headlines when he went head to head with PETA after purchasing a dog for his mom from a pet store and not a shelter which PETA claims he should have done.

Pete went to rehab for treatment in 2017 and again in 2019.