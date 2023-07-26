Pete Davidson Must Complete 50 Hours Of Community Service After He Crashed his Car into A Beverly Hills Home in March

Authorities charged Davidson with one misdemeanour count of reckless driving on June 16. The former SNL star plead guilty on July 19th and was offered a diversion program.

The 18-month diversion program includes 50 hours of community service and 12 hours of traffic school, both of which can be completed in New York.

According to Pete’s lawyer, the comedian would likely complete the community service with the New York Fire Department – where his late father worked before he was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The car crash happened around 11 p.m. on March 4, near the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue. At the time of the crash, the comedian was travelling with a female passenger. It was speculated to be Davidson’s rumoured girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders. Authorities believe that speed may have been a factor. The authorities claimed that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the car crash. No one in the car or the home was injured.