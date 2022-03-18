Pete Davidson Skipping Ride To Space On Jeff Bezos Rocket

Pete Davidson of SNL fame will no longer hitch a ride to space on the Jeff Bezos rocket ship! No details were given on the matter.

The announcement is surprising, considering the launch date was supposed to be less than a week away on March 23.

Pete is currently busy working on various projects, including James DeMonaco‘s “The Home”

Davidson would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great and “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan took a flight last year. Bezos was on his company’s first flight with passengers last July.

The company said it will announce Davidson’s replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days.

As for the remaining passengers who were scheduled to go up with Pete — there’s Party America CEO Marty Allen, hubby and wife duo Sharon and Marc Hagle, entrepreneur Jim Kitchen and Commercial Space Technologies Prez Dr. George Nield.