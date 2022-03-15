Pete Davidson Will Fly Into Space On Blue Origin Next Week
Because he doesn’t have enough going on?
Who wouldn’t take a free trip to space!
The SNL star has confirmed that he’s the next celebrity in line for a ride of a lifetime!
Courtesy of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Astro-tourism company, Pete will ride to the edge of space next week.
Davidson is an “honorary guest’ joining five paying customers for the company’s fourth commercial flight.
#NewShepard mission #NS20 will include Marty Allen, @NBCSNL’s Pete Davidson, @SharonHagle, Marc Hagle, @JimKitchen, and @DrGeorgeNield. Liftoff on March 23 is targeted for 8:30 am CDT / 13:30 UTC from Launch Site One. Read more 🚀: https://t.co/z8jXdnA9n4 pic.twitter.com/a2zIdCf2Mt
— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 14, 2022
They are slated for liftoff on March 23! The entire flight, from liftoff to touchdown, is expected to last a little over 10 minutes.