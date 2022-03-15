Pete Davidson Will Fly Into Space On Blue Origin Next Week

Who wouldn’t take a free trip to space!

The SNL star has confirmed that he’s the next celebrity in line for a ride of a lifetime!

Courtesy of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Astro-tourism company, Pete will ride to the edge of space next week.

Davidson is an “honorary guest’ joining five paying customers for the company’s fourth commercial flight.

They are slated for liftoff on March 23! The entire flight, from liftoff to touchdown, is expected to last a little over 10 minutes.