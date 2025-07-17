Pete Davidson Is Going to Be a Dad… and Yes, He Really Announced It Like That

Plot twist! Pete Davidson is officially levelling up from Saturday Night Live shenanigans to late-night diaper duty — because he’s going to be a dad!

The 30-year-old comedian is expecting his first child with model and actress Elsie Hewitt, and according to sources close to the couple, they’re “over the moon.” (Which is honestly refreshing, since Pete usually looks like he just woke up from a nap inside a hoodie.)

RELATED: Pete Davidson Spills the Beans on His SNL Salary—and It's Shockingly Low

The couple started telling friends and family recently, and on July 16, they took the news public via social media. And in classic Gen Z/comedian fashion, Elsie did not disappoint with the caption.

“Welp… now everyone knows we had sex.”

Honestly? Iconic.

Baby On Board

Pete and Elsie have been quietly dating since at least March (confirmed by E! News, of course), and now their winter due date is making headlines faster than you can say King of Staten Island: The Sequel.

No word yet on gender, name ideas, or if the baby will come out with a full sleeve of tattoos and a sarcastic sense of humour — but we’re staying tuned.