Petition to Drop Amber Heard From ‘Aquaman 2’ Hits Record High

This fan-led petition is gaining momentum!

By Dirt/Divas

It started with a fan Jeanne Larson wanting to convince Warner Bros to drop Amber Heard from the Aquaman sequel. As of Wednesday, the petition has racked up almost 4.43 million signatures, just shy of her goal of 4.5 million.

In her original post, Larson called Heard a “domestic abuser” and urged Warner Bros. to remove the actress from the project.

Heard said she appears in a “very pared down” role as Queen Mera in the sequel. “I was given a script and given a new version of the script that had taken away action between my character and another character … they basically (reduced) my role.”

She also claimed she had been “released” from her contract. “I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don’t know how much I’m in, actually, of the final cut.”

However, Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films, told jurors that she was almost axed because she lacked chemistry with the film’s lead, Jason Momoa.

