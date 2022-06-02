Petition to Drop Amber Heard From ‘Aquaman 2’ Hits Record High

It started with a fan Jeanne Larson wanting to convince Warner Bros to drop Amber Heard from the Aquaman sequel. As of Wednesday, the petition has racked up almost 4.43 million signatures, just shy of her goal of 4.5 million.

In her original post, Larson called Heard a “domestic abuser” and urged Warner Bros. to remove the actress from the project.

Heard said she appears in a “very pared down” role as Queen Mera in the sequel. “I was given a script and given a new version of the script that had taken away action between my character and another character … they basically (reduced) my role.”

She also claimed she had been “released” from her contract. “I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don’t know how much I’m in, actually, of the final cut.”

An executive producer for "Aquaman" testified that co-stars #JasonMomoa and #AmberHeard did not have a lot of chemistry together. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/xDVauB7zgi — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 24, 2022

However, Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films, told jurors that she was almost axed because she lacked chemistry with the film’s lead, Jason Momoa.