Phineas and Ferb Are Back This Summer — With a Tiny (But Hilarious) Change

It’s been over a decade since Phineas and Ferb last blessed our screens with their over-the-top summer hijinks, but the boys are officially back — and honestly, it’s like they never left. Well… almost.

The only noticeable change? Phineas now has an extra stripe on his iconic orange-and-white tee. Why? According to the creators, it’s purely to make him look taller, even though he’s exactly the same height. Classic Phineas-level illusion.

Aside from the sneaky fashion upgrade, everything else is beautifully familiar. Perry the Platypus is back doing secret agent things, Dr. Doofenshmirtz has updated his social media status to “Evil Again” (mood), and Candace is still relentlessly trying to bust her brothers. Some things really don’t change.

The new episodes kick off with Phineas and Ferb diving right back into summer vacation mode, and the nostalgia is strong, but with fresh energy, Gen Z and millennials alike can appreciate.

Here’s when to catch the madness:

The first two episodes drop on June 5 on Disney Channel and Disney XD

drop on June 5 on and A full batch of 10 episodes lands June 6 on Disney+

Summer’s about to get way more inventive.