Pierce Brosnan Cited for Walking In Restricted areas at Yellowstone Park

According to a court document, Actor Pierce Brosnan was cited in Wyoming after allegedly walking in thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park…

The charges against Brosnan are “Foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails … and Violating closures and use limits” and are listed as a petty offense, the docket filed in US District Court in Wyoming shows.

Yellowstone’s website offers tips to stay safe within the sprawling national park known for its hot springs and geysers, indicating that “Boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations.”

“Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks,” the safety tips continue.

The 70-year-old actor best known for his role as James Bond in multiple “007” films was cited Tuesday and is being ordered to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center on January 23.