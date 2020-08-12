Pineapples Are the New Jack-O-Lanterns

I was just out to a pumpkin patch at a local Farm in Oro-Medonte and they’re just itty’ bitty pumpkins right now. Soon enough they’ll be ready for carving but resorts at tropical destinations started their own fall season trend.

Pineapple jack-o-lanterns.

It’s clearly easier for someone in Hawaii to pick a pineapple off a tree then find a pumpkin patch.

I have a wife who LOVES to decorate our home for each changing season. (Here’s my issue though) it’s only August and she’s slowly inserting fall decor in subtle spaces thinking I won’t notice. By mid-September it’s Halloween at my house and once the last trick or treater rings the doorbell it’s Christmas.

At least a pineapple jack-o-lantern gives the cool it’s still warm weather outside vibe, perfect for an early decoration.