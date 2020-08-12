Listen Live

WATCH: The UK’s First Socially Distanced Concert Happened Last Night

The new look of summer festivals

By Darryl on the Drive

Outdoor concerts look a whole lot different and much calmer than they used to.

This occurred at an outdoor venue in Newcastle last night, the first official socially distanced concert in the UK.

  • 500 to 600 metal platforms with rails
  • Each spaced 6 feet apart
  • Each containing up to 5 people
  • Everyone sitting together was asked to arrive in one vehicle
  • Drink order could be pre-ordered with ticket purchases

 

