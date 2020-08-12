WATCH: The UK’s First Socially Distanced Concert Happened Last Night
The new look of summer festivals
Outdoor concerts look a whole lot different and much calmer than they used to.
Next up it’s @samfendermusic
— Virgin Money Unity Arena (@VMUnityArena) August 11, 2020
This occurred at an outdoor venue in Newcastle last night, the first official socially distanced concert in the UK.
- 500 to 600 metal platforms with rails
- Each spaced 6 feet apart
- Each containing up to 5 people
- Everyone sitting together was asked to arrive in one vehicle
- Drink order could be pre-ordered with ticket purchases
The UK’s first socially distanced concert is happening now in Newcastle.
Attendees have their own private viewing area with 6-feet of space between them.
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 12, 2020