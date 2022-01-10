Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ to Debut Directly On Disney+

The studio announced that its latest movie will go straight to streaming on March 11th due to the ongoing pandemic and slower recovery for family films at the box office.

This will mark the third Pixar feature film that will go straight to Disney+.

The last two Pixar releases, “Soul” and “Luca,” also went straight to streaming during the pandemic. Before that, “Onward” launched in theatres in early March 2020, just as the pandemic forced theatres to close, it soon after began streaming to Disney+.

