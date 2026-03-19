🍕 Pizza Hut Is Hiring… And Honestly, This Might Be Your Dream Job

If you’ve ever been personally offended when someone leaves the crust behind… your moment has arrived.

Pizza Hut is looking for one lucky fan to become their official “Hut Crust Connoisseur.”

Yes, that’s a real title. No, this is not a drill.

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💰 Let’s Talk Salary (Because It’s Not Bad…)

The chosen crust enthusiast will score:

• $31,415.92 (yes, very specific… very mathematical… very pizza-core)

• Free pizza for a YEAR

So basically, you get paid to eat pizza… and have opinions about the crust like you’re on a judging panel.

🤳 How To Apply (aka Eat, Post, Repeat)

Here’s the assignment:

Try their updated Hand-Tossed pizza Post your review on Instagram using their contest tags Submit your post through their campaign site

Applications run from March 11–25, so your window to become a professional crust critic is limited.

🍞 The Crust Glow-Up

This is all part of Pizza Hut’s new campaign focused on their revamped Hand-Tossed crust… which they say is now lighter, airier, but still soft.

Translation:

They want you to stop ignoring the crust like it’s the side character of the pizza world.