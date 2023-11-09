Pizza Hut Selling Snake Pizza In Hong Kong

This news coming out of Hong Kong…Pizza Hut teamed up with a Hong Kong restaurant to put a modern spin on a traditional dish… Or more simply, snake on a pizza!

The new offering combines shredded snake meat, black mushrooms and Chinese dried ham – all indispensable ingredients of an authentic snake stew and part of the Hong Kong franchise’s marketing plot to generate buzz online.

Some diners in Hong Kong and around southern China have long enjoyed snake stew, especially during the colder months.

According to a saying in the local Cantonese dialect, the best time to eat snake is “when the autumn wind begins to blow” – when they’ve fattened up to prepare for hibernation.

Many believe that snake meat has medicinal properties, improving skin conditions and warming up the body.

“Paired with cheese and diced chicken, the snake meat becomes richer in taste,” Pizza Hut Hong Kong said in a statement before the dish went on sale last week, adding that the “nourishing” meat “can boost blood circulation” – a common belief in traditional Chinese medicine.

If you’re wondering what a snake tastes like, it’s been sad that the texture of a snake is similar to dry chicken…