Pizza Hut’s Tomato Wine: The Perfect Sip for Your Slice
Pizza Hut has taken its love for pizza to the next level, introducing a holiday wine that pairs perfectly with your favourite slice.
But here’s the twist—this limited-edition vino isn’t made from grapes. Instead, it’s crafted from tomatoes with a blend of herbs to create a wine that tastes just like pizza.
A Taste of Pizza in a Glass
This bold red wine is the result of a unique collaboration between Pizza Hut and Irvine’s Just Beyond Paradise Winery, a family-run operation in Lawrence, Kansas. Infused with hints of basil, oregano, and even a subtle touch of garlic, this wine offers a velvety texture that’s perfectly suited for Italian cuisine—or a night in with your favourite cheesy pie.
According to the winery’s website, the tomato wine is more like a white wine in flavour, with a refreshing profile best enjoyed chilled.
The Details
For Americans looking to try this pizza-inspired pour, a bottle costs $25 (C$35), and there’s a minimum order of two bottles. Fancy a little extra pizzazz? You can snag a gift set for $60 (C$84), which includes a bottle of tomato wine, two Pizza Hut-branded wine glasses, and a wine opener—perfect for holiday gifting or treating yourself.
The wine even gets its deep red hue from added vegetable juice, making it as visually appealing as it is unique.
Tomato Wine: A Holiday Hit or a Bold Miss?
Whether you’re intrigued or skeptical, there’s no denying that Pizza Hut’s tomato wine is a bold move. Could this be the ultimate way to elevate your pizza night or just a quirky holiday novelty? Either way, it’s sure to get people talking—and maybe even sipping.
