P!nk To Give Away Banned Books At Four Tour Stops In Florida

P!nk plans to give away more than 2,000 banned books during her four concerts in Florida.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” she said in a press release.

“It’s especially hateful to see authorities aim for books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of colour.”

P!nk’s giveaway is a partnership with free speech organization PEN America, and includes four titles from the organization’s Index Of Banned Books: Todd Parr’s The Family Book, Amanda Gorman’s The Hill We Climb, Toni Morrison’s Beloved, and Stacia Deutsch’s Girls Who Code. Florida leads the country in book bans, which most often target female authors, LGBTQ authors, and authors of colour.