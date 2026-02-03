Post Malone and Jelly Roll Are Bringing Their Big, Loud, Tattooed Tour to Toronto! Noah Kahan Coming Too!

Start stretching. Start budgeting. Start mentally preparing for a night where face tattoos, feelings, and stadium-level sing-alongs collide.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are officially teaming up for a massive Toronto stop on their Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2, hitting Rogers Stadium on June 16.

Yes, that is the actual tour name. No, they are not underselling it.

The duo both had big moments at Sunday night’s Grammys, and they’re clearly riding that momentum straight into Canadian stadiums. Toronto gets the June 16 show, while the only other Canadian date lands on July 24 at Commonwealth Stadium. That’s it. Choose wisely.

This tour is already a certified monster. Malone’s most recent run pulled in over one million fans across North America and grossed more than $170 million, reminds-you-to-sit-down dollars. Translation: this is not a chill little summer show. This is a full-scale event with screaming, crying, and strangers hugging during the chorus.

Tickets, Presales, and Mild Panic

If you want in early, the Post Malone Artist Presale kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Fans need to sign up by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. No sign-up, no early access, no mercy.

General ticket sales go live February 10 at livenation.com. Set alarms. Tell your boss you’re “in a meeting.”

Also Coming to Rogers Stadium: Noah Kahan

Because June apparently chose violence against your wallet.

Noah Kahan, the man who turned seasonal depression into chart-topping poetry, is also playing Rogers Stadium on June 28 as part of his The Great Divide Tour.

Kahan debuted the music video for The Great Divide during the Grammys, and the album of the same name drops April 24. He’ll be joined by Gigi Perez as support, which means feelings will be felt.

Tickets for Noah Kahan go on sale February 12 at livenation.com.

Artist presale runs February 10 at noon, with sign-ups closing February 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET. No codes needed. If you’re registered, you’re in.

Bottom Line

Toronto’s summer concert calendar just went from “oh nice” to “I need a spreadsheet.” Whether you’re screaming Post Malone lyrics, shouting Jelly Roll choruses, or quietly crying to Noah Kahan under stadium lights, Rogers Stadium is officially booked and busy.

Hydrate. Budget. And maybe book June 17 off work now. 🎤🍁