Post Malone Tour Coming To Toronto!

Post announced a North American Tour on Tuesday!

The “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying” tour comes to Toronto on July 19th!

The tour is in support of her new album Austin: “I Played Guitar On Every Song”

Post Malone’s new album Austin is coming July 28. He announced the news on social telling fans that he plays guitar on every song.

His recent jittery pop single “Chemical” is on the track list, as is this Friday’s upcoming “Mourning.”

Pre-sale tickets are on sale Thursday, May 18th. General ticket sales start Friday, May 19th at 10 AM.

TOUR DATES:

07/08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

07/09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07/11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

07/22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

07/23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre

07/25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

07/29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

08/05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

08/08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

08/13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

08/16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater