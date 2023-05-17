Post Malone Tour Coming To Toronto!
The summer concert lineup just got better!
Post announced a North American Tour on Tuesday!
The “If Ya’ll Weren’t Here I’d Be Crying” tour comes to Toronto on July 19th!
The tour is in support of her new album Austin: “I Played Guitar On Every Song”
Post Malone’s new album Austin is coming July 28. He announced the news on social telling fans that he plays guitar on every song.
His recent jittery pop single “Chemical” is on the track list, as is this Friday’s upcoming “Mourning.”
Pre-sale tickets are on sale Thursday, May 18th. General ticket sales start Friday, May 19th at 10 AM.
TOUR DATES:
07/08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
07/09 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07/11 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/14 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/15 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
07/22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
07/23 – Hartford, CT– XFINITY Theatre
07/25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
07/29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07/31 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/01 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/05 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
08/08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
08/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/13 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/15 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
08/16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/19 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater