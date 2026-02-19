Prince Andrew Arrested in U.K. Investigation Linked to Public Office Misconduct

Prince Andrew is back in the headlines again, and not for anything the Royal Family will be putting on a souvenir tea towel.

U.K. police have arrested the former royal, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are reportedly searching his property while he remains in custody at an undisclosed location. He has not been charged.

The arrest comes after renewed scrutiny tied to his long-criticized association with Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of extensive documents connected to the U.S. investigation into the convicted sex offender. Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

He’d already been sidelined from royal duties and quietly removed from the monarchy’s inner circle, which, in hindsight, looked less like a temporary PR move and more like a permanent “do not disturb.”

For now, it’s another chapter in a saga the Palace would very much like to fast-forward through.