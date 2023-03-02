Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to vacate their British residence

The couple today confirmed that the royal family has asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to move out of Frogmore Cottage, their house on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Originally a gift from Queen Elizabeth in 2019, the couple continued to use it as a U.K. base even after they quit their royal roles and moved to the United States in 2020.

Reports suggest that King Charlies is looking to cut costs. Prince Andrew who in February 2022 paid an undisclosed sum to settle a sexual assault case brought against him by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, and was subsequently stripped of his titles in April 2022—currently lives in the 31-bedroom Royal Lodge. Frogmore Cottage only has 5 bedrooms.

Frogmore Cottage sits on a private estate within Windsor Castle, which also includes the Prince and Princess of Wales’s home of Adelaide Cottage. It is therefore protected by security from intrusion by both the public and the media.

Now, the couple will need to arrange their own secure lodging and safety measures when returning to Harry’s home country. As of now, it is unclear when that will be, although King Charles’s coronation is fast approaching on May 6.