Listen Live

Prince Harry to Attend His Father’s May 6 Coronation

It's the right thing to do!

By Dirt/Divas

Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, setting aside months of speculation about his presence.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to vacate their British residence

Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said Wednesday.

The coronation is taking place on what will be Archie’s fourth birthday.

Related posts

Lizzo Loves Nickelback!

A Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Is Happening!

Jamie Fox Recovering After ‘Medical Complication’