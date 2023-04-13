Prince Harry to Attend His Father’s May 6 Coronation
It's the right thing to do!
Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, setting aside months of speculation about his presence.
Harry’s wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the palace said Wednesday.
The coronation is taking place on what will be Archie’s fourth birthday.