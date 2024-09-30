Prince Fans, Get Ready to Party Like It’s 1999 With This ‘Purple Rain’ Airbnb Stay

Calling all Prince fans! You now have the chance to immerse yourself in the legacy of the iconic music superstar by staying in the very house featured in Purple Rain. For a limited time, up to 100 lucky fans visiting Minneapolis will be able to experience a piece of rock history with an Airbnb rental that’s fit for a rock star.

The Ultimate Prince Fan Experience

The white, two-storey house with brown trim might seem unassuming from the outside, but once you step inside, it’s a Prince fan’s dream. Upstairs, you’ll find a closet with paisley wallpaper and a leopard-spotted floor displaying some of Prince’s most iconic outfits, carefully preserved behind glass. But here’s the cool part—you don’t just have to admire them from afar.

Guests will get the chance to channel their inner rock star by trying on a selection of legendary ‘80s outfits and styles. “What guests will be able to do themselves is actually play around with a selection of really iconic ’80s outfits and looks and styles,” said Airbnb spokesperson Ali Killam. It’s like your very own purple fashion show!

Affordable Luxury for True Fans

Don’t worry if you’re not rolling in Diamonds and Pearls. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is just $7 per night per person—yep, you read that right! The price is a tribute to Prince’s favourite number. Up to four guests can stay at the house, with 25 nightly stays available between October 26 and December 14.

So, if you’re ready to go crazy and celebrate Prince’s cultural legacy, this might be your chance to live out your ultimate Purple Rain fantasy—if only for a night.