‘Proffee’: The Viral Drink That’s Basically a Latte With a Gym Membership

Move over pumpkin spice — there’s a new coffee craze in town, and it’s jacked. Meet “proffee” — short for protein coffee — the drink that promises to perk you up and pump you up, all before you’ve even brushed your hair.

That’s right. People are no longer satisfied with a regular cup of joe. Now, they want their morning brew to multitask like a mom on a Monday morning.

Forget caffeine alone — proffee packs in protein powder, protein foam, or protein milk, turning your latte into a liquid dumbbell.

Why Everyone’s Suddenly Buff at Starbucks

Turns out nearly half of us (47%, according to a survey) believe breakfast is prime time to sneak in some protein. Enter Starbucks, which saw the trend flexing on TikTok and thought, “We can sell that.”

Now, the coffee giant offers protein-boosted lattes, cold foams, and milks — cramming 15 to 36 grams of protein into a grande cup. That’s basically the nutritional equivalent of a chicken breast… except you can order it with caramel drizzle.

But Is It Really Healthy?

Here’s the thing: protein is good for you. It keeps you full, helps your muscles recover, and makes you feel like you’ve got your life together (at least until 3 p.m. when the office cookie tray comes out).

The official recommendation is about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For a 150-pound person, that’s 54 grams a day. Proffee can help you get there — especially if you’re an athlete, dieting, or just trying to out-protein your co-workers.

But experts warn: it’s not a magic bullet. Adding whey to your cappuccino won’t suddenly give you abs. (If only.) Some protein powders are loaded with sugar and calories, which kind of defeats the purpose of feeling “full.”

The Downsides Nobody Mentions

Here’s the less glamorous part: coffee itself can stir up stomach acid. Toss protein into the mix, and you might be left with gains AND heartburn. Think of it as your digestive system lifting weights it didn’t ask for.

And while sipping a “mug o’ muscle” sounds like an Instagram caption, you’ll still need balanced meals to hit your actual goals. A frappuccino with 36 grams of protein doesn’t cancel out the poutine you inhaled last night. (Sorry, Canada.)

Final Thought

So is proffee worth the hype? Sure, if you’re looking for a shortcut to sneak in protein while clinging to your caffeine lifeline. Just know it’s more of a fun fitness hack than a miracle elixir.

Besides, nothing says “modern woman” like ordering a $7 latte that doubles as a post-workout shake.