Progresso’s “Soup You Can Suck On” Is a Real Thing, and It’s Already Sold Out

Craving chicken noodle soup but don’t have the energy to heat up a bowl?

Progresso just took soup consumption to a whole new level with Soup Drops—chicken noodle soup-flavoured hard candy that you can suck on.

These limited-edition savoury candies dropped just in time for National Soup Month and the peak of cold and flu season. According to Progresso, the drops pack the comforting flavours of broth, savoury veggies, soft egg noodles, and a sprinkle of parsley—all in a handy, cough drop-style candy form.

Where to Get Your Soup Fix

The Soup Drops were sold exclusively at ProgressoSoupDrops.com starting January 16. Each $2.49 purchase included a can of 20 individually wrapped candies, packaged in a classic Progresso soup can, plus an actual can of Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup. A total steal, right?

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping to snag these unique treats, you’re already out of luck.

They sold out almost immediately. Progresso hinted at releasing additional quantities every Thursday for the rest of January, but with the buzz, these drops are generating, you’ll need lightning-fast fingers to grab some before they’re gone again.

The Internet Reacts

As expected, the internet had opinions. Some soup lovers were all-in on the concept, declaring the drops a genius way to enjoy their favourite comfort food on the go. Others weren’t so sure about the idea of sucking on soup-flavoured candy. Regardless of where you stand, it’s clear Progresso knows how to spark conversation—and sales.

Would you try a candy that tastes like chicken noodle soup? Let us know in the comments!