Public Bathrooms in China Make You Watch Ads for Toilet Paper 🚽📱

We’ve all sat through ads to watch Netflix knock-offs, play Candy Crush, or skip a YouTube video. But now? Even your bathroom break might come with commercials.

A video going viral shows that in some public bathrooms in China, you have to watch an ad on your phone to get toilet paper.

How It Works

Step 1: Scan a QR code.

Step 2: Sit through an ad.

Step 3: Collect your prize: six squares of TP. (Yes, six. Use wisely.)

Need more? Guess what — it’s time for another ad. Forget binge-watching Friends; you’re binge-watching for your bathroom needs.

Not Exactly New

Apparently, Reddit users spotted these ad-spitting dispensers back in 2021, but most of us had no idea they existed. Now they’re back in the spotlight, horrifying germaphobes everywhere.

Pay Up or Log In

If you don’t want to watch an ad, there is an option: pay a few cents for toilet paper. But the catch? You have to pay with your phone. No phone = no paper. Good luck explaining that one to future you.

So yeah, next time you complain about a 15-second YouTube pre-roll, just remember: at least you didn’t have to earn your TP.