46% of Pumpkin Carving Injuries Happen This Week

So maybe just paint the pumpkin instead?

Halloween might be spooky season, but the real horror story could be the one starring you, a slippery pumpkin, and a very sharp knife.

According to The American Journal of Emergency Medicine, roughly 2,000 people end up in the emergency room every year from pumpkin-carving injuries — and nearly half of those happen this week alone. Yup, before you even light your jack-o’-lantern, someone’s already getting stitches.

And that’s just the folks who actually go to the hospital. The true number of “Oops, it’s just a scratch!” pumpkin mishaps is probably way higher.

Your poor thumbs don’t stand a chance

Researchers say your thumb and index finger are the most likely to take a hit, making up about 60% of all carving injuries. In other words, the digits you need for texting, scrolling, and holding your pumpkin spice latte are the ones most at risk.

Hand injuries make up a whopping 88% of all pumpkin-related cuts, while knife-to-thigh accidents (thankfully) remain rare.

Kids are the most likely victims

It might seem like a cute, safe fall tradition, but kids and teens are the ones getting hurt most often. Nearly one-third of injuries happen to kids aged 10 to 19, while another 20% happen to those under 10.

So, unless you’re okay with explaining to the E.R. nurse that your family bonding night turned into a crime scene, it might be time to rethink who gets the carving knife.

Go ahead and use those “kid” carving kits — seriously

Those bright orange, plastic carving tools that look like they came from a Happy Meal? Turns out they’re actually the safer choice. They’re just dull enough to keep your fingers intact, but strong enough to handle a thick pumpkin rind.

Unless you’re planning to sculpt something worthy of a Martha Stewart feature, leave the chef’s knife in the drawer.

Bottom line: Whether you’re carving a masterpiece or just stabbing out triangles for eyes, maybe keep a first-aid kit handy… or better yet, grab a paintbrush and call it “modern art.” 🎃