46% of Pumpkin Carving Injuries Happen This Week

Lifestyle
Published October 22, 2025
By Charlie

So maybe just paint the pumpkin instead?

Halloween might be spooky season, but the real horror story could be the one starring you, a slippery pumpkin, and a very sharp knife.

According to The American Journal of Emergency Medicine, roughly 2,000 people end up in the emergency room every year from pumpkin-carving injuries — and nearly half of those happen this week alone. Yup, before you even light your jack-o’-lantern, someone’s already getting stitches.

And that’s just the folks who actually go to the hospital. The true number of “Oops, it’s just a scratch!” pumpkin mishaps is probably way higher.

Your poor thumbs don’t stand a chance

Researchers say your thumb and index finger are the most likely to take a hit, making up about 60% of all carving injuries. In other words, the digits you need for texting, scrolling, and holding your pumpkin spice latte are the ones most at risk.

Hand injuries make up a whopping 88% of all pumpkin-related cuts, while knife-to-thigh accidents (thankfully) remain rare.

Kids are the most likely victims

It might seem like a cute, safe fall tradition, but kids and teens are the ones getting hurt most often. Nearly one-third of injuries happen to kids aged 10 to 19, while another 20% happen to those under 10.

So, unless you’re okay with explaining to the E.R. nurse that your family bonding night turned into a crime scene, it might be time to rethink who gets the carving knife.

Go ahead and use those “kid” carving kits — seriously

Those bright orange, plastic carving tools that look like they came from a Happy Meal? Turns out they’re actually the safer choice. They’re just dull enough to keep your fingers intact, but strong enough to handle a thick pumpkin rind.

RELATED: Pumpkins: The Ultimate Fun Fact Fest!

Unless you’re planning to sculpt something worthy of a Martha Stewart feature, leave the chef’s knife in the drawer.

Bottom line: Whether you’re carving a masterpiece or just stabbing out triangles for eyes, maybe keep a first-aid kit handy… or better yet, grab a paintbrush and call it “modern art.” 🎃

